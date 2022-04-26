Coalition for Kids is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer after-school programs for county students.
Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, told the more than 200 donors who attended an annual fundraising luncheon at the Coalition for Kids facility in Johnson City on Tuesday that he was “excited” to be working with the United Way organization to offer “high quality after-school programming.”
The programs are set to begin in the fall at Boones Creek Elementary School, Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School.
Officials with Coalition for Kids said its partnership with Washington County Schools represents the largest expansion of the organization’s after-school programs in its 23-year history. Its 45 staffers currently provide daily after-school programs to more than 300 students enrolled in the Johnson City School System.
Randy Hensley, the executive director of Coalition for Kids, said the organization plans to evaluate its new programs very closely in the first year and will work to have after-school activities in all 11 Washington County Schools within three to four years. At which time, Hensley noted, the coalition could be serving as many as 1,000 students a day.
“That time after school is very critical for students,” Boyd said. “Some of our students have the support system they need in place, others do not. Many families need a bridge where students can be in a safe place so that they can continue to learn and grow to be successful.”
He said the after-school programs offered by Coalition for Kids are in keeping with the three strategic goals set by the county’s Board of Education for students to be inspired, to strive and to thrive.
“It’s a perfect partnership,” Boyd said of the new relationship with Coalition for Kids. “And we have great synergy.”
Hensley said if all goes as planned, the coalition’s partnership with Washington County Schools could serve as a state and national model for providing similar programs in other school districts.
Coalition for Kids has helped more than 12,000 children since it began in 1998. Officials say the organization is not a day-care facility, but rather a safe place where students can find help with their homework, reading and math tutoring, music and art lessons and engage in sports and other extra-curricular activities.
Students involved in the coalition’s after-school programs have access to violence and substance abuse prevention education and are given a free snack and dinner with their participation.