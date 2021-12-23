Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “Finish Well.” Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: The worship service and children’s service will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. Preschool and nursery will meet as usual. At 6:30 p.m., the church will observe the Lord’s Supper. Family fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation and Sunday Bible study will not be provided this Sunday morning only. Nursery and livestreaming are available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Word Became Flesh” is the title of the sermon for Sunday’s worship service. We will have one blended service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. There will be no in-person Sunday school. Visit cbcjc.org for the online worship experience. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us on Sunday at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The church will have only one service on Dec. 26 starting at 11 a.m. The message will be “The Second Search For Jesus,” from Luke 2:41-51. Tom Foster will provide the special music. We will be back on Wednesday evening for prayer meeting and Bible study beginning at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. All services are livestreamed on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will continue its Christmas season by celebrating the Fourth Sunday of Advent this week. The worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:23. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the first chapter of the Gospel of John, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Meaning of Christmas.” Linus Van Pelt will give a recitation about Christmas. Jeff Fitzgerald, Theresa Moore and Gail Aurelio will contribute their musical talents to the service. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The church will be open for indoor worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Shelley Van Camp will be the leader for this week’s service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: In preparation for 2022, Pastor Hobbie McCreary will bring a message Sunday on “Our Greatest Challenge for the New Year.” The scripture will be from Matthew 28:18-20. The service will be held from 10-11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school this week.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “Savior,” from the sermon series “You Shall Name Him” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe. The service also will be livestreamed, and a link to the service will be provided on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11. The sermon will be “The Christian’s Wardrobe,” from Colossians 3:12-17. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach on Isaiah 9:1-7. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Please join us for Sunday and Wednesday night services. A coffee fellowship will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the dining hall, the worship service will begin at 10:30, and you may attend indoors or outdoors (outdoors tune your car radio to 107.5 FM). Wednesday’s service, which begins at 7 p.m., is a prayer service held indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “What If Jesus Had Not Come?” from John 8:12. Deborah Knapp will present special music. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Associate Pastor Bobby Roberts’ message for Sunday will be “A Calm and Quiet Improvement,” based on Psalm 131. Worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. You can also join the services online at wpcjc.org.
Special events
First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, 119 W. St.: “Come to the Table,” the church’s new cookbook is now on sale. Congregation members, including the pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt, have contributed 136 of their favorite recipes in an easy-to-read format. Proceeds will help support the More Light Committee’s work, especially its planned retreat for LGBTQ+ youth. Suggested donation is $25. To order, contact Jane Woodside at geniaxenia@gmail.com. Contactless local delivery can be arranged.