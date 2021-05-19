This year’s Summer Reading program theme for the Washington County Public Library is Tails & Tales.
Readers will learn all about fuzzy, feathery, fluffy, and furry friends, “and we might even find some scaly friends too,” according to library staff.
Get started
Registration forms and reading logs will be available for curbside pickup or inside the library beginning Monday, but there is also a no contact option available via Beanstack. Download the app or go to http://wclibrarytn.beanstack.org to register and fill out virtual reading logs, earn badges, and compete in extra challenges.
The program will run from June 7 – July 24.
Read and win
Earn prizes like brag tags, books and gift certificates. Each hour you read will earn a brag tag, and participating in activities will earn points towards other prizes at the end of the summer.
Each week there will be virtual programming: Storytime on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and First Chapter Book Club on Fridays at 4 p.m. Take-home craft packets will be available each week and a virtual instruction video released each Wednesdays at noon Each take-home packet will feature a different animal-themed craft.
All of these events will be hosted virtually on the library's children’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/wcpltnchildren/ and on our Youtube channel WCPL Childrens.
To learn more go to https://www.wclibrarytn.com/kids-parents/, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wcpltnchildren , or via our Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wcpl_childrens/.
For more information call the Jonesborough Library at (423)-753-1800 or the Gray Branch at (423) 477-1550, or email Cor directly at wcpl_childrens@wclibrarytn.org
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library and is free and open to the public.