ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse.
It’s an issue that impacts a cross section of society, including teens.
Just as it does in all of its other fights against substance abuse, Carter County Drug Prevention has a youth coalition to focus the efforts against substance abuse problems with the youngest people in Carter County.
Teens helping teens
Jilian Reece, director of Carter County Drug Prevention, said the youth coalition is made up of students from the 4th through the 12th grade who are passionate about teaching and working with their peers to combat the drug problem.
These young advocates have many advantages over adults in reaching young people on the topic of substance abuse. Not only are they able to more easily communicate, they also share familiar and comfortable settings with their fellow young people, such as going to school together, playing on the same teams and enjoying the same activities. They can help lead in-school projects such as Prom Promise events.
The group also welcomes fellow students who are motivated to work on changing the opinions of their peers on drugs, alcohol, tobacco and prescription drugs.
The youth coalition meets weekly, where they learn more about substance abuse and also learn leadership skills to help them work effectively in areas they are already passionate about. The youth coalition offers monthly service projects to provide students with the opportunity to get involved and give back to their community and opportunities for training and other educational activities. Members sometimes get to travel to training opportunities in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and other locations.
These volunteers are not only given the opportunity and the skills to make a difference in an area they feel passionate about, but also given important resume points for college applications.
Promoting self-esteem through PEAK
Carter County Drug Prevention also provides a way for caring adults to guide an at-risk youth.
The program is called PEAK, which stands for Promoting Esteem Among Kids. It is coordinated by Shannon Payne.
The one-on-one mentoring program includes one-hour meetings between the adult and the young person being mentored. The mentoring will take place for a full year. Together the adult and the young person will discuss the theme of the week and other relevant topics. This may include homework, school, the community, family, friends, sports and other things.
Ongoing academic support will also be available to the young person. The pair will also be encouraged to participate in a relationship-building activity or event that is important to the young person. The main purpose of the program is to develop and strengthen the bond between the two by allowing for direct one-on-one time.
‘Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore’
Carter County Drug Prevention is also working to reach young people, as well as the general public, through a podcast introduced in July. Jilian and Craig Forrester have kicked off “Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore,” which describes itself as a podcast that “mixes a little 90s country music and a lot of laughs with stories of hope and resilience. The world is full of good humans. Come and meet some of them with us.” It celebrates some of the people in the community and talks about the things they are doing.
The second episode of the podcast included Ryan Witten, who told about all he does to coach and encourage youth. He also talked about the Witten Huddle program and about his coaching at Elizabethton High School and at Milligan University. About his own struggles with substance abuse, Witten said “failure is not fatal. I am a prime example that failure is not fatal.”
Each podcast features other people, such as Angelee Murray, Jason Shaw and Joy McCray.
In addition to its focus on combating substance abuse, Carter County Drug Prevention also provides resources for other problems, such as suicide prevention, stress management, and self esteem. For more information, go to https://cartercountydrugprevention.org.