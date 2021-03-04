Ashlie Osborne is on a mission to reunited a sweet little dog she recently found with its owner.
“She just showed up at our house two days ago and she acted like she wanted to stay,” Osborne said of the little small female dog found on Sinking Creek Road near the Central Community between Johnson City and Elizabethton.
“I’ve posted her on everything and had her checked for a chip,” she said, but so far Osborne has had no luck finding out where the dog belongs.
“She has to have an owner. She does tricks for a treat, she’s (house-broken)potty-trained, an older dog, she doesn’t bark — ever — and she’s so sweet.”
Osborne said she has had offers from people who would be willing to adopt the dog, but she really wants the dog to be reunited with its family.
If you think you can help find the dog’s home, contact Osborne at ashlieosborne@yahoo.com.