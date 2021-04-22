Bowmantown Ruritan chicken event

Help out a good cause and enjoy a wonderful meal at the annual Spring BBQ Chicken Event at the Bowmantown Ruritan, 1573 Barkley Rd., Telford Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m.

The annual Spring BBQ Chicken Event will be held at the Bowmantown Ruritan, 1573 Barkley Rd., Telford Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. The eat-in or take-out meals are $10 and include a half chicken, slaw, barbecue beans, bread, a drink and dessert. Proceeds go to benefit the work of the Bowmantown Ruritan.