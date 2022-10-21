“Christmas Around the World” will be the theme of the 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be powered by the Blue Plum Organization.
“Parades are a tradition enjoyed by every generation, especially the kids, and the annual Christmas parade is a joyous celebration for welcoming the arrival of the holiday season,” said Jennifer Clements, parade director and member of the Blue Plum Organization. “One of the things that makes the Johnson City parade so special is that it is an event that brings everyone – our families, friends, and local businesses – all together to celebrate the holidays as well as the wonderful community we call home.”
Clements said groups and individuals are encouraged to create floats to be part of the parade. The deadline for registration is Monday, Nov. 21.
First-, second- and third-place prizes will be presented as part of the “Best Float” competition.
In recent years, Walnut Street was part of the parade route, but with utility installation and road work underway on Walnut Street as part of a $33 million corridor redevelopment plan, the route has changed this year.
The parade will start on the campus of East Tennessee State University and will turn onto University Parkway and then onto W. State of Franklin. It will take a left turn onto Buffalo Street and continue down East Main Street. The route will then turn onto Colonial Way and conclude in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin.
Registration information and other details about the 2022 parade are available at JCChristmasParade.org.
