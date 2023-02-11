Microgreens are quite the thing these days. Recent research suggests they are loaded with nutrition. They have intense flavor and look fabulous as a garnish. Sure, you can buy microgreens at a grocery store. But we gardeners are DIY! Here’s the inside scoop on what they are, how to grow them, when to harvest them, and how to use them.

Microgreens, as the name suggests, are tiny versions of their larger selves. They are the shoots of plants with seed leaves or only two true leaves. Depending on the plant, microgreens are one to four inches tall. They are packed with intense flavor, are vibrantly colored, and add a special something to salads, soups, and sandwiches. There are at least 60 plants you can grow and use as microgreens. Surprisingly, the list includes beets, broccoli, Swiss chard, sweet corn, fennel, and peas, among others. If you are not sure what to grow, check out the resources at the end of this article or do an online search for microgreen seeds. Some companies have specific sections of microgreen seeds.

