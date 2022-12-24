Here is a question from our website www.netmga.net: Ask a Master Gardener:
I’m looking to buy gardening lessons for my dad for Christmas. He has a small garden that he likes to work in and I know he’d like to learn more about concepts like permaculture and sustainable food cultivation that he can apply at home.
Do you know of any upcoming workshops or organizations that I could work with for something like this?
Thanks very much,
Justin
P.S. He lives in Piney Flats, so I’m looking for things in either Johnson City or in the Tri-City area.
Answer: Hi Justin, thanks for your question! We can give you some suggestions for this nice Christmas gift you are planning for your dad.
• Master Gardening Intern Training: The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension in Sullivan and Washington Counties. The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with their counties to expand the educational outreach, providing home gardeners with researched-based information.
Each volunteer has been trained with 40 hours of horticultural education and keeps updated with continuing education events.
The cost for this training is around $185 with annual fees of $25 and required volunteer hours to maintain Master Gardener certification. Upcoming Intern training class information can be found at the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener website: https://www.netmga.net/ or the extension office websites shown below.
• The University of Tennessee has extension offices in every Tennessee county and are there to assist home gardeners as well as commercial agriculture industries. Here are the websites and contact information to the Sullivan and Washington County Extension offices where you can get information on upcoming gardening seminars, Master Gardener Intern training schedules, and get answers to gardening questions:
Sullivan County Extension: https://sullivan.tennessee.edu/.
140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617 Phone: 423-574-1919.
Washington County Extension: https://washington.tennessee.edu/.
206 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN 37659-1230 Phone: 423-753-1680.
• The Southern Appalachian Plant Society: The Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) is a non-profit educational organization interested in promoting sound horticultural practices in our homes and communities. Our members are horticulturists, Master Gardeners, and gardening hobbyists. This organization has monthly seminars on a wide range of gardening topics including those you mentioned below and are typically free to the public. The membership fee is $20 annually and include benefits such as special gardening seminars and area greenhouse discounts. The SAPS website can be found at: https://saps.us/.
• Wild Ones: Wild Ones promote environmentally friendly, sound landscaping to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities. They have a local chapter here and have seminars that focus on native gardening. There are various levels of membership options that can be found on their website: https://wildones.org/.
