There are several advantages to growing your own vegetables. One is the ability to grow varieties or types of vegetables that are not commonly available in grocery stores or farmer’s markets. And, If you grow one or two vegetables that you have not previously grown or edibles that are unfamiliar, you will undoubtedly discover a new favorite or two. To learn of new or different vegetable varieties, read online gardening articles, seed catalogues from a variety of different sources, or watch or attend gardening presentations.

One of the unusual edibles that I have grown is yacon or Peruvian ground apple. The plant grows about four feet tall and four feet wide. Once hit by frost and the leaves have died, dig up the root and harvest the tubers. They are slightly sweet and very crunchy. They are most frequently eaten raw, but can be sauteed, stir fried or steamed and still retain their crunchy texture. After removing the tubers, I put the root back in the ground and heavily mulch it to survive the winter. In April it sprouts up again.

