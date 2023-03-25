What is compost?

Simply put, compost is a soil amendment of organic material that has partially decomposed to a point that plants can use the nutrients. It also provides nutrients to soil dwelling bacteria, fungi, and worms so they can further breakdown organic material. It helps clay soil aeration and water retention in sandy soil. The beauty of compost is in the value it adds to gardens, the reduced cost of gardening by reducing the amount of fertilizer needed, and the reduction of materials going to a landfill.

