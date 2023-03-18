Four area families will receive new homes Thursday at a dedication by Appalachia Service Project.
The Christian ministry will dedicate four new homes in the Tri-Cities area on March 23 at 11 a.m. at 365 Airport Road in Elizabethton.
Among the families receiving homes are a single parent and domestic abuse survivor, two first-time homeowners, an army veteran and older adults with disabilities.
The homes mark ASP’s New Build program’s 247th home.
Two of these homes were constructed during the ASP Race to Build event held at Bristol Motor Speedway in August. Students from Iowa State University and University of Nebraska competed over three days to complete the fastest, safest and most accurate construction of these new homes.
Home recipient Roland Smith Jr. is a United States Army veteran who received several service ribbons and medals during his military career. After his wife died and he separated from the Army, he endured many hardships and even homelessness.
Providing Smith with a home will allow him to reunite with his only child and become a first-time homeowner.
“I truly feel overwhelmed,” he said. “I feel now that this will allow me to get closer to my son and have a place for him to live and call home. I truly feel blessed and fortunate.”
Janice and Donald Wines lost everything they owned in a devastating house fire. They are retired and rely solely on their Social Security retirement benefits. Donald worked in agriculture most of his life, while Janice stayed home and cared for foster children that they later adopted.
The couple will receive one of ASP’s homes Thursday.
Brenda Foster is an older adult with a disability. She became widowed in 2017 when her late husband died with cancer. She has helped raise her granddaughter, Ravenn, who is her pride and joy.
She has lived in a substandard mobile home for 37 years, and her church family contacted ASP to advocate for a new home and donated their time and skills.
“I have everything I need and am so blessed with this new house,” Foster said.
Laura Perry is a young mother of six children. She married at 18 and endured domestic abuse throughout.
After eight years of marriage and ongoing physical and verbal abuse, Laura gathered the strength and courage to leave with only the clothes on her back. She had no job, no child care and no home.
With the help of her mother, Laura was able to get back on her feet, and she now works two jobs to make ends meet. Laura is a first-time homeowner. Owning a mortgage-free home provides this young family with an opportunity for upward mobility.
These homes were made possible with support of several community partners, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Appalachia Regional Commission, City of Johnson City CDBG program, USDA HPG, Lowes, State Farm of TN, Bindon Foundation, United Way of Appalachian Highlands, Million Dollar Round Table, Stanley Black and Decker, Mullican Flooring, Holston Conference Foundation, Food City, University of Nebraska, Iowa State University, UETHDA, Ashley Furniture, Bristol Motor Speedway, Braswell Family Farms, Jordan Family Foundation, Crystal Lake FUMC, the B-Team, Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, Home Depot Foundation, Grand Home Furnishings, Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Ministries.
Members of the public are welcome to celebrate with the families on March 23 at 11 a.m. at 365 Airport Road, Elizabethton, or on ASP’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/AppServProject, to welcome back home four incredible families in the Tri-Cities and to celebrate the completion of these homes.