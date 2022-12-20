NASHVILLE -- ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 62.6 million Tennesseans will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

That’s an increase of over 107,000 people over last year and the third highest on record for the year-end holiday travel period in Tennessee.

