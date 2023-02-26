Rutledge column

Skillet dinner starts here.

 Mark Rutledge

Being married to an incredible cook has its pitfalls. Well, maybe just one pitfall.

After 25 years of enjoying Sharon’s magnificent way with a variety of delectable cuisines, a certain false narrative has developed around my own abilities in the kitchen. I do hesitate to complain, but the record must be set straight.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you