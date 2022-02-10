This year’s Daddy Daughter Dance was a huge success, bringing nearly 700 attendees out for "A Night Under the Stars." This year’s dance, held recently by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department at Memorial Park Community Center, featured a crowd-pleasing daddy “dance-off.”
centerpiece
A Night Under the Stars: Scenes from the Daddy Daughter Dance
Most Popular
-
Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground
-
One person shot in officer-involved shooting in Roan Mountain
-
Hundreds of Ballad employees face termination as vaccine mandate deadline nears
-
The Black Olive eyes spring opening in downtown Johnson City
-
Lady ’Topper soccer players ink with colleges