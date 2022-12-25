Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their inaugural “Journey Thru Bethlehem” drive-thru Nativity event.
Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.
This community event came on the heels of their first Trunk-or-Treat held on Oct. 30, when over 1,200 people were in attendance.
Organizers said that after seeing the impact of that event, church members pushed toward the vision of creating another family-friendly event centered around the message of the birth of Christ.
Barry Pettit, newly hired minister at Walnut Christian Church, said he was elated that everything came to life so well, so quickly.
“We had our first team meeting at the end of September, only a couple of months before the event, so a lot had to happen in a short period of time,” said Pettit.
A large turnout of volunteers were involved in the making of the event. They formed groups which were assigned to a task such as traffic flow, set construction, costumes, and recruiting other volunteers to cover the two-night event. During each evening, people in the vehicles were given a program describing the story of Christ, hot chocolate, cider and a goodie bag to snack on as they traveled through Bethlehem, as well as a QR code to register for two gift basket giveaways from local sponsors just in time for the Christmas season.
The “Journey Thru Bethlehem” consisted of a host of angels and shepherds with live sheep, a census taker, and weary travelers in the marketplace with live chickens.
Upon coming to the inn with no room available, participants could also see the Roman Centurions on live horses on standby.
Following the star of Bethlehem hanging from the hill, passengers found the manger scene consisting of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus. Other live animals like a donkey and cow were in the stable at the manger scene. The wise men rounded out the drive-thru journey which only took approximately 10 minutes to complete.
“As we looked at all the lights shining in the darkness during the event, it just reminded us of how much our world needs the light of God today,” Pettit said.
Walnut Christian Church, located at 2318 S. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, is already anxiously preparing for next year’s event. Visit www.walnutchristianchurch.com for more information on our church services and other upcoming events.