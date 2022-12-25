Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their inaugural “Journey Thru Bethlehem” drive-thru Nativity event.

Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video