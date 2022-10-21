Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation.
The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release. These connections with local churches were celebrated during the annual Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday in the Meen Center.
First Christian Church of Greeneville sponsored the breakfast, once again serving as the kickoff to Tusculum’s formal Homecoming activities. The celebration concluded with ministers taking time to pray for Tusculum students and others at the university, according to the release.
Dr. Chris Shumate, Tusculum’s campus minister, offered Psalm 67:1-2 — “May God be gracious to us and bless us. May he make His face shine upon us.” The university’s president, Dr. Scott Hummel, also shared remarks.
“We need everyone’s help and support in ministering to our students physically, spiritually and emotionally,” said Hummel. “I very much appreciate all that churches do for our students.”
Hummel expressed his gratitude to the 13 churches that have supported Tusculum athletic teams by inviting athletes to church services and attending games on campus, according to the release. Hummel said this allows some student-athletes who may have little experience in the church to attend and reshape their perspective.
“When they go with their team to church and actually get to hear the gospel and engage with Christians and establish those relationships, their view changes,” Hummel said. “Then, when church members come to campus to watch them play, that sends the message that they are supporting our student-athletes. I’ve seen some tangible results. Last year, we had 10 students accept Christ, particularly as a result of these church adoptions and student-athletes going to church. That is incredibly heartwarming.”
Shumate, hired this summer, spends a majority of his time building relationships with students through conversations, games and campus ministry. He commented on the importance of building these connections and how it allows for ministry opportunities.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know the young adults here at Tusculum,” Shumate said. “I’m trying to build that foundational relationship that will enable additional ministry here in the future. I’m beginning to see more of them trickle into my office to talk about one thing or another or to hang out between classes if they have a few minutes.”
Shumate is also working to create more opportunities for local churches to minister on campus, according to the release. He said students need the interaction with local churches to complement the support they receive from the university.
So far, one church meets weekly on campus for Bible study and fellowship and another will begin weekly services on campus in the spring.
“We are trying to provide as many of those opportunities as we can,” Shumate said. “Students need to be sitting in church next to that older man who just lost his wife and can set an example on what that’s like to follow Jesus later in life. They need to be with parents, who can set an example on what it’s going to look like to be a Christian parent a few years from now.”
David Bowlin, a student who also serves as young adult director at First Christian Church, shared his perspective on what Tusculum offers for faith development.
Bowlin said the university offers many biblically-based classes along with several other ministries on campus, such as the Fellowship of Student Athletes and Breaking Bread, as well as off-campus activities, such as SPOT at Tusculum Baptist Church.
Bowlin encouraged attendees of the breakfast to pray for the leaders of the college ministries at Tusculum and for students so they grow further and meaningfully engage in a local church community.
“As a Tusculum student and a ministry leader, thank you for your prayers,” he told ministers in the audience. “We need them. Thank you for investment.”