Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation.

The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release. These connections with local churches were celebrated during the annual Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday in the Meen Center.

