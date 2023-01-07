JCPL Holocaust exhibition

“The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” exhibit will be at the Johnson City Public Library through Feb. 3. The Holocaust is a 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews.

Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibit about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews.

“The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibit is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.

