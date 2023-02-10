2023-02-10_rel_missions_conference

Dal Stanton, shown with his wife Beth, will be speaker for the annual Missions Conference at Westminister Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. The conference will be held March 11-12.

 Contributed

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, will host Dal Stanton, missionary to Ukraine, as the keynote speaker during the church’s annual Missions Conference, Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12.

This year’s theme, “Going Where God Leads,” is based on Isaiah 48:17 — “Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: ‘I am the Lord your God, who teaches you to profit, who leads you in the way you should go.’” (ESV)

