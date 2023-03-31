Organizers expect hundreds at the community’s annual Prayer Breakfast Monday, April 3, at 8 a.m. at Grace Meadows Farm.
This non-denominational and non-partisan event, planned by the Johnson City Prayer Breakfast Committee, will emphasize unity and building relationships.
Participants will focus on praying for all facets of our community, including city leaders, educators, students, business owners, first responders, health care workers, pastors, families and other citizens.
Former NFL player Rickey Bolden will serve as keynote speaker. The theme this year is Change and Respect.
Bolden played professional football with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns before he decided to pursue God’s calling to ministry.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University and Ashland Seminary, earning a Master in Divinity and a Doctorate in Ministry. He was Pastor of Southeastern Christian Fellowship in Washington D.C. prior to becoming Senior Pastor at New Community Church in Lagrange, Ga., from 2005 to 2012. Today he travels the world to teach leaders how to lift others up and spread the good news of Jesus Christ.
This will be a time for people from all political persuasions, races and ethnicities, employers and educational institutions, to come together and pray under the banner of love.
The event and its attendees will be guided by the words of Jesus from Matthew 18:18-20, “Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on Earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it be done by Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there I am with them.”