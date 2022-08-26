Head of School Ben Holland announced Aug. 19 that Johnson City’s Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility.
The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow the school to grow its enrollment to the 750-850 student range. The new wing will include 21 classrooms and a second gymnasium.
Holland also announced the public phase of the $8.5 million “Overflow in God’s Providence Capital Campaign.” He said that $7 million toward the campaign has been received thus far.
Holland’s announcement came at a school-wide prayer walk and movie night.
“In 2021 there were 420 families that expressed an interest in enrolling their students at Providence Academy, but we were only able to enroll 110 students, increasing our enrollment to 595,” Holland said.
“This year we have seen the enrollment trend continue to escalate at a faster pace, and we have filled our school to capacity with 650 students.
“After 28 years of offering a Christ-centered education with academic excellence, the Lord is moving in a new and exciting manner. All across the land, the Lord’s grace is overflowing as He turns the hearts of parents toward their children. We are seeing a once-in-a-century shift in the educational landscape in a way that favors a God-honoring education. The Lord is sending more children than we can handle. In our current capacity, we cannot handle the overflow. With this overflow in mind, the Providence Academy board desires to address the need, and thereby have a greater footprint in East Tennessee.”
Providence opened its doors in Mountain View Baptist Church in 1994 with 67 students. The school’s founders, a group of five couples, envisioned a school offering a Biblical worldview and classical methodology in the classroom with an emphasis on grammar, logic and rhetoric. The classical Christian approach has consistently led to high academic results. Since 2006, the average ACT score for a Providence student has been a 27, approximately 7 points higher than the state average. Approximately 95% of the school’s students enroll in a four-year college program as compared to the Tennessee public school average of 37%. Additionally, 91% of Providence students graduate in six years or less, compared to the national average of 24%.
Providence is located at 2788 Carroll Creek Road. Parents interested in the school may call (423) 854-9819 or view the school’s website at http://www.providenceacademy.