Head of School Ben Holland announced Aug. 19 that Johnson City’s Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility.

The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow the school to grow its enrollment to the 750-850 student range. The new wing will include 21 classrooms and a second gymnasium.

