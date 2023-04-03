Rev. Rickey Bolden

The keynote speaker was Rev. Rickey Bolden, a former professional offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns. 

 Marcia Carter

City leaders, educators, first responders, health care workers, and business leaders were among the groups lifted up in prayer Monday at the Johnson City Prayer Breakfast.

