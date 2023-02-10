KINGSPORT — Oak Cottage, a Charlotte Mason community, will host an informational meeting for interested homeschool parents on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in downtown Kingsport.
Oak Cottage, now in its sixth year of operation, offers a comprehensive K-12 curriculum with guides and parent helps for all levels. High school students can receive five or more credits each year for history/geography, science, English, foreign language, and electives.
“Our program is founded on the teaching methods of Charlotte Mason, a 19th-century educator who created a holistic approach to educating children — character, language, scientific reasoning, healthy habits, outdoor recreation, and more,” said Laurie Duckworth, co-director of Oak Cottage. “We offer a very personal education, getting to know each child well.”
Duckworth said the Oak Cottage program has a dedicated staff and small class sizes, allowing teachers to develop deep relationships over the years with families and students. All instructors teach from a Christian worldview. The program provides monthly parent support meetings as well.
“A Charlotte Mason education is built on respect for the child, rich literature, exposure to great art and music, deep appreciation for the natural world, focus and habits of attention, and always, formation of character right alongside academics,” she said.
“Homeschooling is challenging for parents,” Duckworth said. “We partner with them by providing a framework, outside accountability, and social opportunities for their children.”
For more information and details on the Feb. 21 meeting, visit the Oak Cottage website at https://oakcottage.net.