KINGSPORT — Oak Cottage, a Charlotte Mason community, will host an informational meeting for interested homeschool parents on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in downtown Kingsport.

Oak Cottage, now in its sixth year of operation, offers a comprehensive K-12 curriculum with guides and parent helps for all levels. High school students can receive five or more credits each year for history/geography, science, English, foreign language, and electives.

