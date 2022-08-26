There is a new church coming to Johnson City that wants to go beyond just being inclusive.
Christ’s Redemption Church, which is led by Alex and Chris Burchnell and Curtis Walsh, is a sabbath-
keeping, non-denominational Christian place of worship that was started to be a safe space for those in the LGBTQ plus community to practice their faith.
“Ultimately, it’s a church that is led by LGBTQ plus people for LGBTQ plus people,” said Pastor Alex Burchnell. “Really, we wanted to redefine what Christian looks like. We’re striving to be welcoming to everybody, walk like Jesus walked, being non-judgemental and letting God work through people as he sees fit, not how man does, while being a support system.”
Burchnell said he grew up in the Catholic faith and attended different nondenominational churches before going on his own faith walk and becoming ordained. Burchnell said he saw a need for a place of worship that was more than just accepting of those in the LGBTQ community.
“Mainstream churches, even the affirming ones, are still heterosexual, CIS-gendered focused,” Burchnell said. “Even when churches say they are supportive, many don’t have that separation. And we wanted to create a house of worship that is a safe space specifically for LGBTQ plus people and allies.”
And while Christ’s Redemption Church is focused on being a space for those in the community, Burchnell said everyone is welcome.
“We are not exclusive to any particular race, creed, economic status,” he said. “We actually have our bylaws written up that expressly state that every single person, homeless, you could be a drug addict, you could be anything and still be welcome in our church.”
Outside of being a place of worship by and for members of the LGBTQ community, Burchnell said Christ’s Redemption Church is also very community focused.
“We focus on inclusivity and building up the community both in and outside of the church,” said Burchnell.
Currently, the church is working to raise the money necessary to complete the work to gain an incorporated status. After the money is raised, Burchnell said the church will be able to begin in-person services.
However, in the meantime, the church’s services can be found online via social media.
“We’re trying to be both Jesus-focused and community-focused, and we want to be very different than what people have experienced,” said Burchnell.
Those interested in learning more about the church can do so at Christ’s Redemption Church on Facebook and Instagram. Those interested in donating to the church can do so using their GoFundMe at http://tiny.cc/st6yuz.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
