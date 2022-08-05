2022-08-05_rel_mt_bethel_car_show

This is one of the special cars that will be at the Mt. Bethel’s car show on Aug. 13. Owned by Jim Heinz of Limestone, this 1955 Chevy 150 features a 327-cubic-inch engine, four-speed transmission and the original Glacier Blue paint.

Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, will present its first car show, “Wheels Turning For Jesus,” on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Anything on wheels may be exhibited, including all classic and fast cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

