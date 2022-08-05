This is one of the special cars that will be at the Mt. Bethel’s car show on Aug. 13. Owned by Jim Heinz of Limestone, this 1955 Chevy 150 features a 327-cubic-inch engine, four-speed transmission and the original Glacier Blue paint.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, will present its first car show, “Wheels Turning For Jesus,” on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Anything on wheels may be exhibited, including all classic and fast cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
The show is open to the public and there are no entry fees. The first 50 show vehicles will receive goodie bags, including a specially designed, commemorative dash plaque.
“We invite the community to share in the fun and fellowship that the car show offers,” Minister Palma L. Bennett said, “and we’re thankful and blessed to be hosting this wonderful event.”
Rockin’ Rivet Wood Fired Pizza will be onsite with their award-winning pizza, along with Richard Squibb’s special fresh popcorn. The church ladies will be serving homemade desserts, including hosting a cake walk.
Local country music recording artist Tom Crowder will perform live with selections from his albums including, “Cowboys and Desperados,” “Honky Tonk Time” and “Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me.” Accomplished pianist J.C. Milhorn will wow with his rousing style of piano playing of patriotic and religious selections.
The show will open at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
For more information, call Barbara Gray, car show chair, at (815) 347-8864 or email MBCCShow@gmail.com.
