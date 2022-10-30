Jeff Garrison has seen firsthand the destruction that the Russian Army has inflicted on the people of Ukraine.
Garrison, who calls himself a “tent-making” (also known as self-supporting) missionary with ties to Washington County, has made 15 hazardous trips from his ministry based in Poland across the border to Ukraine to take food and other needed supplies to the people living in more than 30 communities devastated by the Russian invasion that began in February.
Since May, he and his colleagues have driven 40,000 miles to deliver more than 70 tons of aid to Ukrainians living near Chernihiv, Kiev, Poltava, Kharkiv and Odessa. Garrison said that has resulted in more than 70,000 Ukrainians being fed through the ministry.
“The level of destruction to the countryside is unbelievable,” Garrison said of his travels through war-torn Ukraine. “We were awakened at night by air raid sirens. On one 40-mile stretch into Kiev, we saw buildings completely destroyed on both sides of the highway.”
Garrison said people in these parts of the country were forced to flee their communities when the war started and have recently returned as the Ukrainian army recaptured the territory to find their homes and businesses flattened by Russian artillery, tanks and missiles.
“The Russians have shown a total disregard for human life and a complete lack of empathy for the civilian population in those areas,” Garrison said.
Meeting A Need
Garrison was in Washington County recently to visit with his parents, who now live in the Johnson City area. His father was a pastor in the Christian Church and Church of Christ group of congregations and Garrison said his family moved about quite a bit when he was younger.
After graduating from what is now Johnson University in Knoxville in 1987 and doing a few years of missionary work in formerly Communist countries in Eastern Europe, Garrison said he, too, lived in Johnson City for a brief period. He later returned to his missionary work with Operation Mobilization in a region that had once been behind the “Iron Curtain.”
For the last 23 years, Garrison has been a missionary in Gdansk, Poland. It was there where he met and married his Polish-born wife, Magdalena, and raised his three children.
During this time, Garrison said he partnered with pastors of Christian churches in Ukraine to hold “Vacation Bible Schools” in the summer for the children in many of the very same communities where he has delivered food and supplies in recent months. Garrison said the Christian fellowship and friendships he developed during his mission work in Ukraine made him determined to help the people there following the Russian invasion.
Garrison said he and a few other Christian friends in Poland bought a van and began transporting food and other items to Ukraine.
“I’m not a hero,” Garrison said. “I’m not a brave guy. I’m just a person being used by God to fill the needs of the people in Ukraine.”
A Plan To Help
In addition to spending time with his family, Garrison said he is back in the region to visit area churches that might want to help contribute to his cause. He has worked with many local Christian Church and Southern Baptist congregations to help fund his food relief missionary work in Ukraine.
“Churches tell me that the economy is not the greatest and their offerings are down,” Garrison said. “They also say their churches are already supporting a number of missions overseas.”
That’s when Garrison said he points out that his mission work is aimed at reaching Ukrainians in rural communities that may not be able to travel to the bigger cities where a lot of international aid is being delivered.
He also notes he has heard from some Americans who are under some very serious misconceptions of the Ukrainian government and its people.
“There are some who say since Ukraine came from the breakup of the Soviet Union, it’s a very corrupt country,” he said. “The is not the case. The people of Ukraine have elected a democratic government and have become very friendly and welcoming.”
Garrison said every penny of the money he raises for his Ukraine ministry goes to providing relief to that region. To learn more about Garrison’s ministry and how you or your church can help, contact him at jlanegarrison@gmail.com.