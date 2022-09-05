Local writer Rebecca Horvath is tying the 1946 classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” into an Advent devotional.

The devotional, called “Preparing Room: An Advent Journey Through ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” ties together scenes from the movie with lessons from the Bible and gives readers a thinking prompt each day from Dec. 1 until Christmas.

