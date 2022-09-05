Local writer Rebecca Horvath is tying the 1946 classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” into an Advent devotional.
The devotional, called “Preparing Room: An Advent Journey Through ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” ties together scenes from the movie with lessons from the Bible and gives readers a thinking prompt each day from Dec. 1 until Christmas.
“There is a story from the movie, there is a story from the Bible and the two of them tie together. And there is a prompt about today, a Bible verse and a prayer,” Horvath said. “And that’s for each day of December. And they’re short, maybe five- or 10-minute little snippets to reflect on during the Advent season.”
Horvath said she was inspired to write the Advent devotional after writing a blog post about the concept of preparing room.
“I heard a quote that said Christmas is about preparing room, and it sort of was a light bulb in my head,” Horvath said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to write about that.’ And then it evolved into tying it into ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ because that’s my favorite movie.”
Horvath said that while the movie is not religious, she felt it fits with the theme of the devotional.
“Throughout the movie there are concepts of preparing room, because George Bailey is learning how to appreciate his life,” Horvath said. “He’s learning how to prepare room for the people in his life and for his life to not be exactly what he expected it to be.”
“Preparing Room: An Advent Journey Through ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’” will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning on Oct. 1. It can be preordered on Kindle now.