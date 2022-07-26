Thoughts and prayers is a cliche we use when facing the overwhelming challenges of human suffering, injustice and need. We offer our thoughts and prayers.
Sometimes, however, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. When Ukraine was attacked, we watched the news in horror as communities were destroyed, innocent people were injured and killed and thousands sought refuge. Jonesborough United Methodist Church opened its doors for prayer, rang the church bell and then sought a way to help those who were displaced.
A couple from the church stepped forward to sponsor a Ukrainian family, the Prigodas, in relocating to Jonesborough. A house is now provided for the family who are arriving on Aug. 3. Other items such as furniture, clothing, bed linens and towels, toiletries, a suitable car, and all the things a family will need seem overwhelming.
Jonesborough UMC’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Lester, challenged the church and other local churches to work together to help this family start a new life in America.
The Prigodas, with help from members of JUMC, tackled the difficult details of navigating the immigration paper work, communicating across language barriers, and arranging flights to America. Lester reminded the congregation, “Helping a family relocate to a new community means more than providing essential things. It also means walking beside them, befriending them, helping them learn a new language, navigating the education and health care systems, and lovingly caring for them during all the days ahead. This is our calling from Christ.”
The Prigodas are a family of seven: Sergey and Ivanna (parents), adopted nephews Stas (age 17) and Andriy (age 13), son, Valeriy (age 14), and twins Mark and Emma (age 3). Fortunately, another Ukrainian family already lives in Jonesborough. They went to church with the Prigodas when they lived in the Ukraine.
After the invasion, their hometown of Kherson was one of the first cities to fall. The Prigodas persevered through the first month of the Russian occupation but eventually had to abandon their home within an hour’s notice. The Prigodas were unable to take anything with them when they fled.
Sergey works in construction and contacts here will help him find a job. Ivanna stays at home with the twins. Stas has completed high school and is studying online to further his education. Andriy will be in 8th grade and Valeriy will be a high school freshman.
Donations to help the Prigodas are being sought to meet the needs.
Gift cards for the family, in any amount, from Walmart, Ingles and Food City can be given.
Donations to help the Prigoda family can be sent to Jonesborough United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Jonesborough UMC is celebrating its bicentennial this year. A special service is planned for Sunday, Sept.18, at 10 a.m. The church, founded in 1822, has a history of expressing faith by serving others. The theme for the bicentennial is “Bringing the Light.” JUMC continues to bring Christ’s light as they welcome the Prigodas to their new home.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.