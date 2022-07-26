Prigodas house

The Prigodas family will be relocating from Ukraine to Jonesborough next week. A house has been provided for the family, who will arrive on Aug. 3.

 Contributed

Thoughts and prayers is a cliche we use when facing the overwhelming challenges of human suffering, injustice and need. We offer our thoughts and prayers.

Sometimes, however, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. When Ukraine was attacked, we watched the news in horror as communities were destroyed, innocent people were injured and killed and thousands sought refuge. Jonesborough United Methodist Church opened its doors for prayer, rang the church bell and then sought a way to help those who were displaced.

