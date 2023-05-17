Kingsport Christian Women's Connection seeks new members Contributed May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection meets monthly. The next luncheon meeting is scheduled for May 18. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection is a nondenominational club that meets monthly at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.Each meeting features entertainment, a speaker and a luncheon.First-time guests do not need to pay for their meal. During the meeting, contributions are also accepted for Hope House, Kitchen of Hope, LampLight Theatre and friends of Stonecroft.Dates for future luncheons are May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 (auction), Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with the luncheon at 11 a.m.Reservations are required for the luncheons by emailing Theresa Archer at theresaarcher@comcast.net or calling 423-360-5422. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Sweet mission: Bellafina Chocolates is dedicated to giving back 264 United Methodist churches seeking disaffiliation in the Holston Conference Learning About Ramadan JesusFest '23 to be held in Elizabethton Church news Israel: A Pilgrimage of Discovery Pastor’s message at Johnson City Prayer Breakfast: 'Lead with Grace’ Second annual Johnson City Prayer Breakfast to be held Monday Church news Convenant, Watauga Avenue Presbyterian to hold combined Holy Week services ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.