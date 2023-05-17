051323kcwcl

The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection meets monthly. The next luncheon meeting is scheduled for May 18.

The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection is a nondenominational club that meets monthly at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.

Each meeting features entertainment, a speaker and a luncheon.

