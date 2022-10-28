BRISTOL — As part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness,” King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host Daniel Silliman, news editor of Christianity Today, on Monday, Nov. 7.
Silliman reports on the evolving nature of American culture and how it intersects with Christianity, and is the author of “Reading Evangelicals: A History of Bestselling Christian Fiction and the Readers Who Had Mixed Feelings About It.”
He will offer two presentations on Nov. 7. At 9:15 a.m., he will share “The Man from Mars Who Wants to Know: Who, What, Where, When, and How to Become a Question-Asker in an Age of Takes and Opinions” at Memorial Chapel on King’s campus in Bristol, Tennessee.
At 7 p.m., Silliman will present “Listen to Your Donkeys: What I Have Learned from Reporting on the Sexual Abuse Crisis in American Evangelicalism” at Central Presbyterian Church, 331 Euclid Ave., Bristol, Virginia. Both presentations are free and open to the public.
“Evangelical Christianity has been in the news a lot in the past few years, often for painful reasons,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC. “Daniel’s reporting has taken an unflinching look at some of the things that have plagued American evangelicalism, notably in sexual abuse cases. On the other hand, he has also corrected misperceptions from other journalists, and his obituaries of well-known evangelicals are insightful and moving. He models the intersection of faith and culture as a journalist.”
Silliman spent several years as a crime reporter outside Atlanta before pursuing higher education in Germany. There he earned a master’s degree from Tübingen University and a doctoral degree from Heidelberg University.
He served as a Teaching Fellow at the University of Notre Dame from 2016-2017 and a Lilly Postdoctoral Fellow at Valparaiso University from 2017-2019. He has reported and edited news coverage for Christianity Today since 2019.
He lives in Johnson City with his wife, cat, chickens, and bees, and he occasionally teaches “The Odyssey” at Milligan University.