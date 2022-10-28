2022-10-28_king_speaker

Silliman

BRISTOL — As part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness,” King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host Daniel Silliman, news editor of Christianity Today, on Monday, Nov. 7.

Silliman reports on the evolving nature of American culture and how it intersects with Christianity, and is the author of “Reading Evangelicals: A History of Bestselling Christian Fiction and the Readers Who Had Mixed Feelings About It.”

