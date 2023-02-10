Milligan University alumnus Dr. Joshua Little (2011) has been selected as the university’s next director of the Ministry Leadership Program, effective March 20.
Launched in 2018, Milligan’s MLP program is designed to prepare a new generation of experienced church leaders by combining the university’s esteemed academics with greater practical ministry experience and mentorship.
Little’s appointment follows the transition of Dr. Ron Kastens, the inaugural program director, to academic dean of Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan, effective June 1.
“I am pleased to have Josh return to his alma mater to lead our Ministry Leadership Program,” Milligan President Bill Greer said.
“The MLP’s innovative approach to ministerial preparation has gotten off to a great start under the leadership of Ron Kastens. As Ron takes on the academic leadership of our graduate seminary, I know that Josh will continue the success of this important program, so that we continue to provide the church with outstanding ministers and leaders,” Greer said.
Little brings over 15 years of ministry experience, most recently serving as executive and teaching pastor of RiverTree Christian Church in Massillon, Ohio.
During his seven years of leadership at RiverTree, Little oversaw the Lake campus’s growth from 260 to 550 people, helped launch three church plants, led a successful multi-million dollar capital campaign and managed the construction of the Lake campus’s new facility. As executive pastor, he led the church’s 150 staff members across seven church campuses, a coffee shop, a school and leadership center. Prior to RiverTree, Little directed student ministries and student groups at First Christian Church in Johnson City.
“Josh has a unique blend of education, experience, skill and passion that make him a great fit for this position,” Kastens said. “He has a passion for the local church, and he has led at a high level in a unique and innovative ministry context. The future of the MLP program is incredibly bright under his leadership.”
Little received his bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Milligan, a Master of Divinity from Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan and a Doctor of Ministry from Northern Seminary. He and his wife, Becky, a Milligan alumna, have two daughters, Elsie and Avery.
“Today’s church desperately needs young men and women who love God, the Bible and the church and also have the character and competencies needed for the ever-changing landscape of ministry,” Little said. “The Ministry Leadership Program is such a powerful way to develop the next generation of leaders. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to partnering with churches and ministries for greater kingdom impact.”
Milligan’s MLP program allows students to take classes from ministry leaders from around the country, visit innovative ministries in the field and be mentored by current church practitioners over the course of their entire Milligan experience.
Students can focus on their specific interests and calling in one of several majors, including biblical and theological studies, church leadership, student ministry, children’s ministry, worship leadership, and intercultural studies.
Students interested in enrolling in the Ministry Leadership Program may be eligible for additional scholarships. In addition, students can save both time and money in the MLP program by completing both their bachelor’s degree and Master of Divinity from Milligan in only six years.