Joshua Little has been named the director of the Ministry Leadership Program at Milligan.

Milligan University alumnus Dr. Joshua Little (2011) has been selected as the university’s next director of the Ministry Leadership Program, effective March 20.

Launched in 2018, Milligan’s MLP program is designed to prepare a new generation of experienced church leaders by combining the university’s esteemed academics with greater practical ministry experience and mentorship.

