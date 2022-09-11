In 1822, prayer meetings being held in a Jonesborough woman’s home led to the formation of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
Next Sunday, the church will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a special worship service.
According to the Rev. Michael Lester, the church began after a series of prayer meetings and a revival were held at the home of Mary Brown in 1822. In 1845, a lot was purchased to build the church, and construction began to the tune of $4,000. Since then, the church has expanded by three additional properties and two additional parking lots.
“There was a series of prayer meetings in conjunction with a revival that was held during that period of time in Jonesborough,” Lester said. “The church structure, the sanctuary that you see today, was built in 1845, and the exterior is much the same as it is today. So for a congregation, pre-Civil War, to have undertaken such a task was pretty grand.”
The church isn’t just a relic of history, either. It is continuing to grow. Lester said that church records indicate that in 1849, the church had roughly 122 members. Today, over 550 members belong to JUMC, and 25 members have joined the church in 2022 alone.
Presently, JUMC participates in a variety of mission work and community service projects such as an active food pantry and a clothing drive. This year, the church relocated a Ukrainian family of seven whose home was destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Jonesborough.
“We helped to relocate a Ukrainian family whose home and community were destroyed early in the Russian invasion of the Ukraine,” Lester said. “So that family, the Prigodas, that family is a part of our congregation now, and we are helping to provide housing and assistance for them and friendship for them.”
Next Sunday’s JUMC bicentennial service will center around the theme “Bringing the Light.”
“We feel like JUMC has a history of 200 years for helping to bring the light of God’s love to our community,” said Lester.
The service will feature a variety of music, testimony from longtime and new members, a proclamation delivered by local elected officials and storyteller Linda Poland, who will portray Mary Brown, whose home prayer services started it all.
The JUMC bicentennial service will begin at 10 a.m. in the church’s sanctuary on Sept. 18. The church is located at 211 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
