Good sam

Good Samaritan Ministries Inc. will be holding a virtual auction later this month to raise funds for a new roof at it’s main building at 100 N Roan St, Johnson City.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Good Samaritan Ministries Inc. will hold a virtual auction later this month to raise funds for a new roof at its main building at 100 N. Roan St.

This location is where much of the non-profit ministry’s programming activities take place.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video