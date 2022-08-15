Good Samaritan Ministries Inc. will hold a virtual auction later this month to raise funds for a new roof at its main building at 100 N. Roan St.
This location is where much of the non-profit ministry’s programming activities take place.
Under This Roof is Good Samaritan’s first virtual auction and will take place on Aug. 26. Buyers can begin bidding on the auction items as early as 8 a.m. with closing bids coming at 8 p.m.
Many of the large ticket items can be seen live via the Good Samaritan Facebook event page between 6 and 8 p.m. on auction day.
You can access the site and participate in the auction from Good Samaritan Ministries event Facebook page and view/bid on auction items under the discussion tab at https://m.facebook.com/events/1199499800593151.
“The building that houses Good Samaritan Ministries is an older structure with a roof that constantly leaks and, as such, calls for recurrent costs associated with repairs to stop the leaking,” Aaron Murphy, CEO and executive director of Good Samaritan, said. “If we are to love, serve and build in the community, it is imperative that we invest resources into the physical structure in which many of our goals are realized.”
Good Samaritan provides emergency needs for poor, low income, and homeless individuals and families. At-risk adults, children, veterans and the elderly are served through various education, mentoring, and social service programs.
For more information about this event or to make a donation toward capital improvements of Good Samaritan Ministries, contact Barbara Sims at (828) 319-5530 or at barb@bsims.net.
