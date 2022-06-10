WATAUGA — Founding pastor of Fellowship Community Church Ken Hauser will retire on Sunday after 40 years at the church.
Fellowship was organized by Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful shepherd of the flock since then.
The first service was held in the Old Burgie Drug Store in downtown Elizabethton. After a short time, the church moved to the Wedding Chapel on North Main Street.
Within six months, property was purchased in Watauga and construction began on a new building. On one Saturday, 50 men came to help the Yankee preacher build a church.
On the first anniversary of the church, a service was held at the new location even though there were no windows or doors. A fellowship hall was added in the following years.
From the humble beginning, the church has always been a loving group of sinners, saved by God’s grace, ready to accept anyone, not being concerned about anyone’s past but concerned about their future.
The ministry grew under Hauser’s leadership to reach the lost with the gospel.
The church has sponsored 15 mission trips with nine churches and two houses for pastors in Mexico. A house was built for an Indian missionary in Grants, New Mexico, and a roof put on a church in Tuba City, Arizona.
One ministry of Hauser and the church was senior trips. Starting with a rented van, this ministry grew into a Freightliner bus. The ministry took trips from Maine to Mexico and from the East to the West coasts several times. Some of the most blessed services were held in the bus over a span of 22 years.
Hauser said some of his most-blessed and inspired services were when he preached from the front porch of the church during the pandemic, probably because he couldn’t see if people were frowning or smiling. During this time, several people were added to the church family.
At present, Fellowship is live streaming and broadcasting on radio as well as regular services inside.
June 12 is the 40th anniversary of the organization of the church, but will also be the day Hauser retires as pastor.
“It has been great, God has given me a great life, he has supplied my needs as well as blessing my life with my loving, supportive wife, Del,” Hauser said. “He has permitted me to pastor for 56 years. Most of all, He has given me the privilege of leading many to Christ. That has been my purpose throughout my ministry, and I give God all of the glory.”
The public is invited to come Sunday and be part of this special service to celebrate 40 years and to encourage Hauser in his retirement. The service will begin at 10 a.m. A potluck meal will follow.
The church is located at 430 E. 4th Ave., Watauga. For information, call 423-433-7955.