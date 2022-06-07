The Erwin Lions Club is teaming up with the First Baptist Church of Erwin to help provide free eye care to Unicoi County children on Wednesday.
The children’s eye care clinic will take place at First Baptist, located at 200 Love St. in downtown Erwin, from 4-6 p.m.
First Baptist Senior Pastor and Lions Club board of directors member Koby Strawser said the eye care clinic will help children who are struggling with vision issues who otherwise could not afford treatment.
“The focus here is children, school-aged children, who have trouble with their eyesight and cannot afford to go to an optometrist and get a pair of glasses,” Strawser said. “So we want to help with that. We want to help screen to see if there’s anything that they are struggling with with their eyes, and if so, we’ll help them get a pair of glasses.”
A mobile vision screener, loaned to the Erwin Lions Club by Johnson City Lions Club member Ed Gibbons, will be used to check children for a variety of vision issues, including myopia, also known as nearsightedness, and hyperopia, also known as farsightedness, as well as more serious conditions such as congenital cataracts, amblyopia, known as a lazy eye, or esotropia or exotropia, which are better known as crossed eyes.
“This particular machine can detect any irregularities and so if that’s the case we’ll send the report on to Vanderbilt in Nashville and they’ll be able to provide a prescription and we can get them into a local optometrist,” Strawser said. “It’s a very quick process, it’s painless, and it’s a wonderful way we can serve our community.”
Those interested in having their children’s vision screened can register Wednesday for the clinic and are encouraged to enter the church through the courtyard. Church volunteers will be on-site to help guide those attending to the correct location.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Erwin Lions Club can visit its Facebook page at Erwin TN Lions Club or call (423) 440-3754. Those interested in learning more about First Baptist Church of Erwin can visit its website at erwinfirst.org.