MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan will host Dr. Steve McKenzie, professor of religious studies at Rhodes College, for the Hayden Lectureship on Oct. 17-18.
The lectures will be held in Hopwood Christian Church, located on Milligan’s campus, and are free and open to the public.
A highly respected Bible scholar, McKenzie’s research and teaching interests include the history of ancient Israel, literature of the Hebrew Bible, Hebrew language and grammar, the Dead Sea Scrolls, methods of biblical interpretation, and archaeology.
He is a past board president of the Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology at the University of Memphis and worked with the Middle East Travel Seminar for a decade leading academic tours.
He co-founded the Deuteronomistic History Section at the Society of Biblical Literature annual meeting and has served on numerous editorial boards. He also has appeared on the Discovery and History channels and in radio interviews as a consultant on King David and on reading and interpreting the Bible.
His current projects include co-writing the commentary on the book of Jonah for the Anchor Bible.
McKenzie’s lecture series, “Lectures on the Book of Jonah,” includes:
• “What Shall We Do with an Errant Sailor? Lessons from Jonah for Today,” Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.
• “New Approaches to Old Problems in the Study of Jonah,” Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
• “Jonah’s Psalm,” Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.
“Dr. McKenzie is a first-rate biblical scholar who has had a long relationship with Emmanuel,” said Dr. David Kiger, theological librarian. “He co-led the Middle East Travel Seminary trip for many years and has had a great impact on our students and graduates. His lectures promise to bring a wealth of knowledge about the biblical world to our understanding of the book of Jonah. We are thrilled he is coming to speak.”
The Hayden Lectureship honors the legacy of Edwin V. Hayden, a prolific minister, writer and editor for the Christian Standard. In 1988, Emmanuel honored Hayden as the first recipient of the James A. Garfield Award for service to the church.