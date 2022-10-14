2022-10-14_rel_emmanuel_lectures

McKenzie

 Contributed

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan will host Dr. Steve McKenzie, professor of religious studies at Rhodes College, for the Hayden Lectureship on Oct. 17-18.

The lectures will be held in Hopwood Christian Church, located on Milligan’s campus, and are free and open to the public.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video