MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University has created a pathway for students to gain paid ministry experience by partnering with local churches in the region.
The new Ministry Fellows Program is part of Emmanuel’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, funded through a million-dollar grant Milligan received from the Lilly Endowment Inc. in December. Each church also provides supplemental funding to support the work of the student fellow serving within their church.
“The Ministry Fellows Program adds grant funds to the resources churches provide to enable students to undertake more substantial and better compensated ministry fellowship experiences than the typical internship,” Dr. Adam Bean, assistant professor of biblical studies at Emmanuel and co-director of the Pathways Initiative, said.
“Our Master of Divinity students have always completed ministry internships, but this program sets a new standard for what is possible. It is mutually beneficial for both students and churches and meets critical needs,” Bean said.
The Ministry Resource Center at Emmanuel is coordinating the program and was able to secure six fellowship placements in local churches for the launch of the new initiative this fall. Current church partnerships include:
Crossroads Christian Church, Gray.
First Christian Church, Johnson City.
Grandview Christian Church, Johnson City.
Hopwood Christian Church, Milligan College.
The Table at Woodland Hills Christian Church, Abingdon, Virginia.
Unicoi Christian Church.
“The program puts our students in a focused church ministry that integrates their academic study with their development as pastoral leaders,” Dr. Gary Selby, professor of ministerial formation at Emmanuel and co-director of the Pathways Initiative, said.
According to Bean, nearly $250,000 in grant funding will be invested into the Ministry Fellows Program over the course of five years.