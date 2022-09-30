2022-09-30_emmanuel_program

Emmanuel’s Ministry Fellows Program will allow students to gain experience by being able to work in local churches.

 Contributed

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University has created a pathway for students to gain paid ministry experience by partnering with local churches in the region.

The new Ministry Fellows Program is part of Emmanuel’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, funded through a million-dollar grant Milligan received from the Lilly Endowment Inc. in December. Each church also provides supplemental funding to support the work of the student fellow serving within their church.

