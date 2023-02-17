Local News Graphic

Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), 603 Sunset Drive, will be a distribution point for Tennessee Tree Day, with trees available in the church parking lot on March 17 and 18.

Trees are available to reserve online from now through Feb. 26 for a small donation while supplies last.

