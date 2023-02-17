Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), 603 Sunset Drive, will be a distribution point for Tennessee Tree Day, with trees available in the church parking lot on March 17 and 18.
Trees are available to reserve online from now through Feb. 26 for a small donation while supplies last.
This is the ninth annual statewide tree-planting event organized each year by Tennessee Environmental Council, a nonprofit organization. Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at their properties, by visiting the event website at tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.
Covenant is a Certified Earth Care Congregation.
“With our Earth Care commitment, working with the Tennessee Environmental Council to promote tree planting offers us an opportunity to further our commitment to protect our planet, God’s glorious creation,” Ron Smith, Covenant Outreach Committee chairman, said.
Ten native tree species are being offered to plant at homes, farms, and other properties across Tennessee. Species availability could vary with the pickup location but could include elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherrybark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush. All trees must be reserved online and must be picked up on the dates published on the website.
Trees may be picked up at Covenant from 1-5 p.m. on March 17 and from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on March 18.
TEC and more than 100,000 volunteers have planted more than 822,000 trees since 2007, fulfilling the mission to help people and communities improve the environment, according to a TEC news release. The overall goal is to plant one million trees, which organizers project will happen in 2024.
For more information about Covenant and its Earth Care and other community involvement, visit cpcjc.org.