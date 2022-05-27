Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, will celebrate Pentecost on Sunday, June 5, with an outdoor service and picnic.
Pentecost is the Christian Church’s annual celebration of the coming of the Holy Spirit.
“Pentecost is the birthday of the church,” the Rev. Maggie Rust, Covenant’s pastor, said. “So, we are having a party. We hope this event will be a great kick-off to the summer season.
“In the last two years of COVID-tide, we haven’t had the same opportunities to acknowledge and celebrate important events in the life of our congregation that we were used to,” Rust said.
Covenant was not able to host a welcome reception after the new pastor’s arrival, for instance. “I have assured everyone I’ve felt well-welcomed and sufficiently celebrated,” she said, “but it’s always great to have a fun time of fellowship and food.”
The Pentecost celebration will begin with the outdoor service at 10 a.m., including special music and a handbell choir. A picnic and lawn games will follow the morning service. The main meal is provided, and people are invited to bring a dessert to share.
“We need time to celebrate in community some of the good things that have happened, even in the midst of so much difficulty in the last two years,” Rust said.
She said Pentecost recognizes the gifts of the Spirit, and it is a time when the Spirit renews the church, offering an opportunity for reflection and time for remembering and celebrating what the Spirit has given, while looking forward with anticipation for what we expect to come.
“We are celebrating this year, not only where the church has been but also for the hopes of where we are going. We’re looking to the future with that spirit of rejoicing and hope. I think we’re all eager to see what sorts of new gifts and directions God might be giving us next,” Rust said.
For more information about the celebration of Pentecost or other church activities, call 423-282-5324 or visit Covenant’s website at www.cpcjc.org.