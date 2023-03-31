Covenant and Watauga Avenue Presbyterian churches will join for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services on April 6 and 7.
Each church will have separate traditional Easter Sunday services.
“As relational churches in ongoing community partnership, we look forward to celebrating Holy Week together again this year,” Covenant Minister Rev. Maggie Rust said.
Rust said she and Watauga minister Rev. Brandon Davis are working together on the two pre-Easter services. The Maundy Thursday service will be held at Covenant, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City at 6 p.m.
“Maundy Thursday will include a pot-luck dinner in the fellowship hall and serving the sacrament of Communion to one another around the tables,” Rust said. “It’s a reflection of ‘loving our neighbors’ as Jesus commanded the disciples at the Last Supper.”
A Good Friday service of vesper prayer will be at Watauga, 610 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, also at 6 p.m.
Covenant’s sunrise service will be held on the church lawn, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. on April 9. The traditional worship service will begin at 11.
Watauga Avenue will hold its traditional Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
For more information, contact Covenant at 423-282-5324 or visit cpcjc.org; contact Watauga Avenue at 423-926-7942 or visit wataugapc.org.