Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The church will present the fifth part in its “Easter” series on Wednesday. A meal will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the video at 7.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will follow at 11 and the evening worship service will be conducted at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which features Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon is “Whom Do You Serve?” from Acts 16:16-34. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Workers And Their Weapons,” from Nehemiah 4:12-23, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. There will be no Sunday evening service this week. Liberty is studying in the book of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Fall Branch: The church will host Decoration Sunday for those who are buried at the Haws Crossing Cemetery, also known as the Cross Road Baptist Church Cemetery. All family members and friends are invited to join us at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Cross Road will provide the flowers to decorate the graves. Information, call 423-276-9247 or email contact@crbcfallbranch.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: During a special Memorial Day salute on Sunday, “Let’s Remember!” will be Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon as the church honors veterans past, present and future. Country music recording artist Tom Crowder will sing along with J.C. Milhorn, an accomplished pianist, performing a patriotic medley tribute closing the service. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service following at at 10:25. The Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “How You Can Have Blessed Assurance” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service as the series of sermons from First John continues. A special Memorial Day tribute will be presented. The Clark Street worship team will provide the special music. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed via Facebook or You Tube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Memorial Day Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. The church will conclude its collection of diapers, baby wipes, and hand soap for one of its local missions this week. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday will begin with a potluck breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes will not meet this week. During the breakfast, we will recognize our Sunday school participants and teachers. Children who will be promoting will receive a Bible. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon, “Rise Up,” from Acts 1:1-11. The worship service will be livestreamed and also be available online at a later time. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online line service. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies Bible study and the weekly Wednesday evening fellowship have been suspended until a later date.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Acts chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How To Be An Intentionally Faithful Church.” A Memorial Day tribute will be given to all who have served in America’s armed services. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. There will be a church picnic at 5:30 p.m. in the Gump Pavilion in Rotary Park. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Scott Gurdak will preach a sermon on Luke 6:27-31, titled “Sharing Our Treasure.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Devotion to God,” with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The scripture passage will be from Proverbs 3:5-8. Sunday school will precede the worship service at 9:15 in the church sanctuary.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: Brother Jacob Stover will be the speaker for Saturday’s 7 p.m. service.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave.: “Ye are Witnesses” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Securing Your Treasure” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church’s website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets. Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question “Is Death the End or is There Something After?” You may join in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. with Children’s church beginning at 11. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Special events
Boones Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 6010 Kingsport Highway, Gray: The church will host a barbecue dinner fundraiser on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 4 p.m. The meal will include a barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and dessert. The cost of the meal is $12. The event also will include a silent cake auction, corn hole, volleyball and a bonfire with s’mores.
Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey: Dr. Robert Locklear will be the guest speaker on Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m. for the Celebrate Recovery program. Locklear will share his dramatic testimony of personal drug abuse which led to prison and his recovery process and restoration back to medical practice. The Celebrate Recovery Cafe’ will serve food and drink at 6:30. The cafe’ and Celebrate Recovery program are free and open to everyone. The church is located just off Tenn. Highway 107 in the South Central community.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, June 2, from 6-7 pm. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is hot dogs, slaw, chips and dessert.
Knob Creek Covenant Brethren Church, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The church will hold a revival Sunday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 8, with services beginning at 7 nightly. Pastor Marvin Wade will be the speaker.