Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Daniel McNeil will be the guest speaker for the 10 a.m. service. He is on the International Mission Board in southeast Asia and will share what God is doing in that part of the world. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Quartet will be in charge of Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The group will sing old-time favorites and Southern gospel classics. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors” will the sermon by guest preacher the Rev. Sharon Bowers’ for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Bowers is the associate chaplain and the director of the Inclusion and Dialogue Center at Emory and Henry College. Both in-person and online options will be available. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The food pantry will be collecting paper towels and pull-tab cans of food during July. These items are especially needed for the homeless and will be collected in the boxes provided at the Spring Street entrance.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worshp service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Family fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming is available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service patriotic music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Acts chapter 4:23-31, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “When The Church Prays.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: Union Hill will hold “Freedom Celebration” on Sunday at 6 p.m. There will be food, fellowship, fireworks and singing. Kenny Lethcoe is the pastor.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “The Holy Spirit: His Power,” from Romans 8:1-17. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: In recognition of the July 4 holiday, Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon will focus on the “Three Freedoms.” Retired Army trumpeter Gene Benfield will deliver special musical performances. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. The day will continue with a unique patriotic handbell concert at 6 p.m. With over 40 years of experience, Don Brandon will perform musical selections using 36 hand bells. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday’s Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s activities will begin with coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship and preaching at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday night at 7. Information, call 423-426-1297.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Highest Calling,” by guest speaker Dr. David Crocker, will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E Main St. Johnson City: On Sunday, Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Eternal and Unchanging Plan,” from Romans 8:25-30. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will begin its collection of school supplies for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s message Sunday will be “Independence is Meant for Service.’’ Scripture will be from Mark 10:45. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave, Johnson City: “Identification With Jesus,” from Acts 2:38-42, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pam Williams will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service this week. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service begins at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s 11 a.m. message is titled “Have You Fallen for the World?” as the series of messages from First John continues. In celebration of “God & Country,” flags will be presented with patriotic music. Mike Faye will provide special music. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Galatians 5:1; 13-25, titled “Toxic Christianity: Church and State.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Maranatha Tabernacle, 300 Maranatha Lane, Unicoi: Pastor David Dugger will be singing and preaching on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, July 7, from 6-7 p.m. Those who want a meal are asked to drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week’s menu will be hamburgers, potato salad and dessert. The church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The entrance to the pantry is on the back side of the church. The pantry is open to help anyone who is in need of food and other items.