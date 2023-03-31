Faith

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mike Norris, pastor of Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, will be the special speaker for “Family Day.” Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin in the church at 9 a.m. followed by the drive-in service at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

