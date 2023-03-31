Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mike Norris, pastor of Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, will be the special speaker for “Family Day.” Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin in the church at 9 a.m. followed by the drive-in service at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series for Lent, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s topic will be “The Crucifixion” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be observed. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The Tuesday ladies’ Bible study with Pastor Ihfe will meet at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. Because of the Thursday evening Holy Week service, Wednesday evening activities are canceled this week. The 6:30 p.m. Thursday worship will be held in the sanctuary following a meal in the fellowship hall at 5:45 p.m. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office at 928-9222 by noon Tuesday. The annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will have a ham dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The meat will be provided but those attending are asked to bring their favorite side dish. The meal will be followed by a lesson from Exodus Chapter 6 at 7 p.m.
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Borderview will have several activities for Easter weekend. Good Friday services on April 7 at 7 pm will feature the musical “In Christ Alone” and a message about the cross by Scott Fisher, senior minister. The musical will feature soloist Ruth Ann Cullop, Joel Norris, and Joseph Greenwell, as well as a video presentation. The presentation is a joint venture with the Carter County Christian Men’s and Women’s Fellowships. On Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until noon, the church will host an Easter egg hunt and cake walk for various age groups to give every child a better opportunity to participate. The event will be held rain or shine. On Easter Sunday, April 9, at 10:45 a.m., Resurrection Day will be celebrated with the musical “In Christ Alone.” This version will feature video clips of Peter’s encounters with Jesus.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Palm Sunday will be “I Am the Light of the World.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary and services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. Also, at 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. All services will include Holy Communion. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s 11 a.m. message will be “The Conquest of The Cross” as the series of sermons on “The Cross” continues. It will be followed by the observance of The Lord’s Supper. Sunday’s morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 and include the message “Betrayal” with John David Shelton as the guest speaker. Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. The Resurrection Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Family Life Center. There will be food, games, and a walk through the Easter story. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave. Johnson City: “Make Ready The Passover,” from Matthew 26:17-29, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Communion will be observed and Amy Duncan also will provide special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6 and include a stuey of the book of Zachariah. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “The So-called Triumphal Entry,” from John 12:12-15. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services at Mt. Bethel will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with worship service following at 10:30. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and the Communion service. Special music will be provided by Tony Cox. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Problem With Palm Sunday.” The Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are Those Who Are Persecuted.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St. Johnson City: Downtown will have Palm Sunday services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Haley Owen will present special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Palm Sunday Luncheon will follow the worship service in the Hospitality Room. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. to continue its study in Genesis. DCC will have its Easter M(issionaries), M(issions), and M(aintenance) Offering on Easter Sunday. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton: Holy Week revival services will be held April 2-6. The revival will begin on Sunday with Phil Hoskins preaching at 10:45 a.m. and Ray Amos, former pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton, preaching at 6 p.m. The Valley Forge Praise Choir will sing during the services. On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Jim McComas will preach and The Edwards Family will sing. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., David Dugger will preach and Tammy Robinette will sing. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Wes Duncan will preach and Loren Harris and the New Liberty Revival Choir will sing. A special Maundy Thursday Communion service with a live drama of the last supper will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Information, visit valleyforgechurch.com.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Man of Destiny” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from John 1:29 and John 16:1-11, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Changing God’s Mind.” Learn more at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Sunrise service
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, 5913 Kingsport Highway, Gray: Snyder’s Memorial Gardens will host a communitywide Easter sunrise service on April 9 at 7 a.m. at the Snyder Cemetery. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash will present the message. Coffee and doughnuts will be served prior to the service. Everyone is welcome.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and get your meal. This week’s meal will inlcude chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.