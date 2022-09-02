Faith

Faith

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be conducted in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

