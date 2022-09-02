Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be conducted in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will be in charge of Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The choir will sing uplifting gospel classics. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For Communion Sunday, Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “Zeal for the Lord,” from the sermon series “Life of King David.” In-person or online worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday with Pastor Jodie Ihfe in the Open Door Sunday school classroom.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Hearing and Doing.” The services will be held as follows (all with Holy Communion): Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The sermon “Proclaiming the Glory” will be presented during Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be served. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “How Can We Love Our Enemies?” based on Matthew 5:43-47, will be Minister Palma L. Bennett’s Sunday sermon. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. This Labor Day weekend, the church will pay tribute to the contributions and achievement of the American worker and remember God’s direction to rest after six days of work. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will start at 6 p.m. and will continue study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians Chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Increasing Our Joy In Working Together.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It will be followed by worship and preaching at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Sunday’s sermon by Pastor Michael Heath will be “The Heart of a Servant.” Scripture will be from John 13:3-5, 12-17. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “IF,” based on John 8:31-54, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will host guest speaker, David K, also known as “The Flute Guy” during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. He will bring a message from God through his flute playing. You may join the service in person or online. Children’s church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday school start at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com, call 423-753-3411 or email at CentralChristianChurchoffice@gmail.com.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Romans 2:1 titled “New Words.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Sufficiency of Grace,” from Ephesians 2:1-10. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown will begin its collection of wrapped snacks, coffee, paper towels, hand soap, and dish washing soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Picture Perfect Love” as the series of sermons from First John continues. The service may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45. The Wednesday Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The study is “How To Study Your Bible.” Thursday morning’s Bible study will be held at 10 with the topic “Heaven,” based on the book by Randy Alcorn. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Too Busy to Eat” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church’s website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The eighth part of the series “The Good Book” will be presented on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video presentation will begin at 7.
Special events
Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 W. Main St., Jonesborough: The church will have its Fall Clothing Give Away on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The church has been helping hundreds of families for more than 12 years through the clothing giveaways. Information, call (423) 753-3942.
Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone: The Women’s Society of Christian Service will sponsor a clothes giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. until noon at the church. Clothing and shoes will be available for infants through adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within our community. Information, call (423) 361-4300.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. Former pastor Randy Hommel will be the guest speaker. The Clark Street Worship Team will provide the special music. Lunch will be provided following the service. Reservations for the lunch will be appreciated by Monday, Sept. 12. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.