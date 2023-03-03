Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will start at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “I Am The Good Bread of Life.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. At 11 a.m., services will be conducted in the sanctuary and in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be conducted in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “What Does God Require: Love Kindness,” from Micah 6:8 and Numbers 23:19. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services on Sunday will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and also conduct the Communion service. For special music, Mary Lynn Chandley and Kelley Massey will play a piano duet. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Committed to Love.” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call (423) 257-4314.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Claims of The Cross” as the series of sermons on the cross continues. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course will meets at 6 p.m. Sunday. The course is led by Justin Pierce. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 with the study “Prophecy 101.” Pastor Lunsford will be the teacher. Sunday’s morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday, at 11 a.m. The reading on Sunday will be from Luke 10:25-37, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Better Stories.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Garden of Gethsemane” will be Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is from the sermon series “Twenty-four Hours That Changed the World.” This series will focus on the details leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion. You may join online if you cannot meet with us in person. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s Tuesday ladies’ Bible study will meet in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. to study “The Soldiers.” The study for Lent is from Amy-Jill Levine’s “Witness at the Cross.” A meal at 5:45 will begin the Wednesday evening activities. At 6:30, the study of the events that preceded Christ’s crucifixion will continue. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Sin and Death,” from Romans 6:23 and Ezekiel 18:20, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Liberty Fellowship is studying in the book of Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call (423) 330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Fourth Day” will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday as he continues a series on creation. The scripture will be from Genesis 1:14-19. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church will begin its collection of Lysol wipes/spray, Windex, Q-tips, and cards/stationery for one of its local ministries. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Happy Are Those Who Crave God.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Biscuits and Sardines” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Douglas Chapel Baptist Church, 266 Douglas Chapel Road, Jonesborough: Lisa Berish, with Hope of Israel Baptist Mission, will talk about the group’s desire to reach the Jewish people with the new covenant during a service at the church on Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m. A DVD also will be shown during the service. Information, call (423) 794-7708.
