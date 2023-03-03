Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will start at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “I Am The Good Bread of Life.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. At 11 a.m., services will be conducted in the sanctuary and in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

