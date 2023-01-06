Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The for Sunday, (Epiphany Sunday) will be “Behold that Star.” This week’s schedule includes a service at 8:45 a.m. with Communion in the sanctuary, another service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A service will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center and the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Light has Come” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The options of in-person, live-streamed, and online worship will be available. 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. The ladies Bible study by Pastor Ihfe will resume on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. Wednesday evening activities will begin at 5:45 with dinner which will be followed at 6:30 by a study of church beliefs and practices. Reservations for the dinner should be made by Tuesday at 1 p.m.by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “How Will We Wait In 2023,” from 1 Thessalonians 1:9-10 and 2 Peter 3:10-12, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Look Who’s In The Family Tree.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in The Commons. An evening Vesper service will be held at 6. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Resolution That Reveals Repentance” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome Justin Pierce as the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. The message will be “Snatch Them From the Fire.” Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45. Wednesday’s small group Bible study will be held at 6:30 p.m. The Sunday morning service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday’s reading will be from Mark 3:13-19, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Community Work.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. DCC is collecting canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
