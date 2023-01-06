Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The for Sunday, (Epiphany Sunday) will be “Behold that Star.” This week’s schedule includes a service at 8:45 a.m. with Communion in the sanctuary, another service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A service will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center and the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

