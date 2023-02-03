2023-02-03_rel_church_news

The Fisk Singers, from Nashville, will sing at First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. For more information about their appearance, see the listing below.

 Contributed

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11. The sermon series “James: Faith and Works” will continue during Sunday’s service with the sermon “Faith and Works,” from James 2:14-16. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you