Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11. The sermon series “James: Faith and Works” will continue during Sunday’s service with the sermon “Faith and Works,” from James 2:14-16. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10, the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “A Rocky Start” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is part of the series “Seek First the Kingdom,” which is from the Gospel of Matthew. Also, Holy Communion will be observed. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Open Door classroom. The study will be from First Corinthians. Wednesday evening opportunities will begin with a meal at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. Following the meal, the program will be a “Comparison of the Four Gospels” at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message on Sunday will be “Jesus Curses the Fig Tree.” The day’s schedule will include services in the sanctuary at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will begin at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing. A Communion service will be led by Richard Sells. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Influence of One.” Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. The worship service and preaching will follow at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will hold a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are The Poor In Spirit.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. The evening vesper service will begin at 6 in the auditorium. Starting on Sunday, Feb. 12, Hope — An Addictions Support group will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Time is of the Essence,” from Genesis 1:1-5, will be the subject of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Day God Walks Out,” as the series of sermons from Hosea continues. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The new Bible study is a men’s and women’s study in the book of Titus. Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Name You Need to Know” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Cure For The Incurable,” from Jeremiah, 30:11-22, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Truths that Remain — Faith,” from Hebrews 12:1-3, during Sunday’s services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown will begin its collection of clothing (in good condition) for one of its local ministries. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The reading will be from Psalm 115:4-8, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “New Images.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport: The Fisk Jubilee Singers, vocal artists and students from Fisk University in Nashville who travel worldwide, will sing at First Presbyterian on Friday, Feb. 17, as part of the church’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Series. The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced “slave songs” to the world in 1871 and were instrumental in preserving this musical tradition known today as Negro Spirituals. Tickets for the performance are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. The church also will host the Paramount Chamber Players on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, April 27, as part of the series. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to their performances are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students will be admitted free. For ticket reservations, call (423) 383-7876 or visit www.firstpreskingsport.org.
