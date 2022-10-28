Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Concluding the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Don’t Give Up!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. The Communion meditation will be handled by Tom Sharpe. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study starts at 6 p.m. and will begin the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.

New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Mark Potter, associate pastor of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Fire Department.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video