Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Concluding the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Don’t Give Up!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. The Communion meditation will be handled by Tom Sharpe. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study starts at 6 p.m. and will begin the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Mark Potter, associate pastor of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Fire Department.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Church member Steve Gross will preach during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. “Making a Choice for Discipleship” will be his sermon. Worship may be done in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. The service will be the annual “Scout Sunday” with the Boy Scouts leading the service. At 9:15 a.m., the church’s youth will host a fifth Sunday breakfast in the fellowship hall. Donations to benefit the youth department will be accepted. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Open Door Sunday school classroom. Wednesday’s fellowship will resume at 5:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall with a meal, which will be followed by the study of Methodism101 at 6:30. You may make reservations for the meal by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Gift of Forgiveness.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will start a new Bible series on Wednesday. Activities will start with a potluck meal at 6:30 p.m., followed by a discussion of the Bible at 7.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Law and Grace,” based on John 8:1-11, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s 6 p.m. service will be an all-song service. Liberty Fellowship is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians, Chapter 4, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Because The Lord Is Near.” Praise Team member Theresa Leonard Moore will sing “In Your Presence.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. During October East Unaka is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State Univeristy. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. Sunday’s sermon will be “Colossians: Three Essentials for Ministry,” from Colossians 4:2-18. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor Willie Lunsford’s 11 a.m. Sunday service message will be “Are You an Overcomer?” as the series of sermons from 1 John continues. The worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Small group Bible studies will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Be True to the Right Principles,” from Ephesians 4:17-24. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and begin its study of Genesis. Downtown will conclude its collection of winter clothes for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from John 1:1-4 titled “All My Relations.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Generous Living” will be the sermon for Sunday’s worship service. The one worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and you can get your meal. The menu will include soup, cheese sandwich, and dessert. Everyone is welcome. Gray UMC’s food pantry will be open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Trunk or Treats
Central Baptist Church: 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: The church will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: The church will hold a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. Activities and food also will include face painting, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, a photo booth, and a cake walk.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The church will have a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m.
Homecomings
Hales Chapel Christian Church, 280 Hales Chapel Road, Johnson City: Hales Chapel will celebrate its 135th homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 13. Terry Allcorn, president of Kentucky Christian University, will be guest speaker. Services will begin at 10:45.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.