Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas at the pavilion following. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church on Sunday at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

