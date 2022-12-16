Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas at the pavilion following. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church on Sunday at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: The Adult Choir will present the Christmas musical “The Greatest Story Ever Told” on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 nightly. The church will also have a special Christmas Day worship service beginning at 11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or evening services held on Christmas Day. Dr. D. Alan King is pastor.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday will begin the week of Christmas celebrations at Mt. Bethel with Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon “I’m Dreaming of a Right CHRISTmas!” Reece Buckingham will guide the congregation in joyful praise and prayer. Richard Sells will lead the Communion meditation. At 6 p.m., unique handbell concert, “Christmas Bells are Ringing!” will be presented by Don Brandon. There will be no Wednesday service this week. On Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., there will be a special presentation of the Christmas story, “‘Twas the Night Before the Night Before CHRISTmas!” On Christmas Day, a celebratory service will be held at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school this day. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will present a Christmas concert during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The church will conduct Christmas caroling beginning at 5 p.m. to church family shut-ins. New Liberty is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “I And My Father,” based on John 5:17-43, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. On Sunday at 6 p.m., Liberty Fellowship will have a special service, “Kids and Kids at Heart” Christmas program. The church is studying in the Book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call (423) 330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Chancel Choir will present its Christmas cantata “The Gift” in Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m., the food pantry and Clare’s Closet will have their monthly distributions at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Clare’s Closet will provide coats and other outer wear to those in need. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s weekly ladies’ Tuesday Bible study will not meet this week. Also, the regular Wednesday evening programs will not meet.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Orchestration of Christmas” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship beginning at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Heart of Christmas: Love,” from Galatians 4:4-5, Ephesians 1:13-14, and 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. The Christmas Eve service will start on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Love: A Gift Worth Giving.” Retired radio personality Al Wrinn will lead the responsive reading for this third Sunday of Advent. Percussionist Jeff Fitzgerald and keyboard artist Gail Aurelio will play “Do You Hear What I Hear?” The Praise Team will sing “Light of the World.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. First Presbyterian will celebrate Christmas with a service of lessons and carols featuring the choir, hand bells, and guest musicians. Worship will be followed by a Christmas celebration and lunch in the fellowship hall. Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton: “A Night of Praise,” a collection of Christmas worship songs, will be led by the Valley Forge Praise Choir on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. “Christmas by Candlelight” will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. There will be one worship service on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. celebrating “3 Reasons for the Season!”
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will conduct services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Dreams of Joseph,” from Matthew 1:20-21. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Christmas caroling and the distribution of gifts will continue to the church’s shut-ins Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Poinsettia orders will continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Fourth Sunday in Advent) will be “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), Open Door service in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m., traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Special events
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: The church will hold a winter clothes giveaway, Saturday Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon. Items that have been recently donated will be available.
