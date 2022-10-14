Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message this week will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Spirit of Truth.” Services are as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join Mountain View at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for the drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

