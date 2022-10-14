Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message this week will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. The Spirit of Truth.” Services are as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join Mountain View at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for the drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray preach on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service is broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the message series “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will focus on “Bad Things Do Happen to Good People!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s Bible study at 6 p.m. will continue in 1, 2 and 3 John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Horace Leftwich Lane, Elizabethton: Phillippi will hold a 155th church anniversary service on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The theme will be “Celebrating 155 Years of God’s Faithfulness.” The guest pastor will be Rev. C.C. Mills, Jr., from Friendship Baptist Church, Greeneville. The Rev. Frank Flowe is Phillippi’s pastor.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: On Sunday, Holston Foundation President Paul Bowman, whose sermon will be “Merciful Living,” will be the guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual option. Sunday school will commence at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will resume on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door Sunday school classroom. For October, the food pantry is collecting food in pull-top cans, pouches, or cracker packs and prepackaged food for those without access to a kitchen. Donations of new or slightly used winter clothing are being collected by Clare’s Closet, which will have a distribution on Oct. 22 at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. at 10 a.m. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the weekly fellowship will begin with a meal which will be followed by a study of Methodist beliefs at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon Tuesday.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor Willie Lunsford’s 11 a.m. message on Sunday will be “Are You an Overcomer?” as the series of sermons in 1 John continue. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Small group Bible study will meet on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday morning at 10. Sunday’s worship service may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. Information visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Rev. Wesley Duncan will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. morning worship service and Rev. Nathan Jennings will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. Also, the church will take up a special love offering for Mike Hodge, who is waiting on a kidney transplant from either the Wake Forest or UT-Knoxville hospitals. Monies received will go to help cover expenses of the transplant. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians Chapter 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “One Thing I Do.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. During October the church is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State University. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Jesus Gives Living Water,” based on John 4:7-24, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6. The church is studying in the book of Haggai during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Gray Church Of God, 387 Gray Station Road, Gray: Singer, songwriter and evangelist Brian Burchfield will be featured during Sunday’s homecoming service. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Richard Thompson is the pastor.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Height of Hubris” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Service will be held in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Gift of God’s Grace,” from Ephesians 4:7-12. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown is continuing to collect winter clothes for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join us in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Bill Kirkwood will be guest preaching a sermon from Galatians 3:28 and the Upanishads titled “Just as Your Are.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. It will be followed by worship and preaching at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: When Christ is All In All,” from Colossians 3:12-17. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, come for a meal at 6:30 and listen to a lesson from Acts at 7. The lesson will focus on Paul going to Rome while under arrest.
Special events
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 510 West C. St., Elizabethton: The Ladies Guild of the church will hold its annual Christmas Craft & Bake Sale at the church on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship will host the “Just Start the Church” preaching conference on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway Elizabethton. Ken Overdorf, minister of Range Community Christian Church in Elizabethton, and Jack Harris, minister of Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City, will be the speakers for the conference. Both ministers are 1961 graduates of Johnson University. The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Information, contact Scott Reynolds at (423) 542-5183 or email scottreynolds62@gmail.com.
Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City: Heritage will host a Foster Family Recruitment Fair on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. This event will be led by TN Kids Belong and Harmony/DCS. There will be several foster and volunteer agencies in attendance to answer your questions. Food trucks will be on site from 5-6 p.m. for those attending to purchase dinner for their family.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu will be fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, and dessert. Everyone is welcome. The church’s food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 until noon except holidays.
